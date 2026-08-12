(Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

PSG beat Aston Villa 2-1 to win the UEFA Super Cup final on Wednesday night, but Liverpool fans were particularly keen on the status of one player who watched the entire match from the substitutes’ bench.

Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué sealed victory for the French champions in Salzburg, yet it was Bradley Barcola’s complete omission from the pitch that set transfer alarm bells ringing across Merseyside.

Bradley Barcola given zero minutes in final as links with Liverpool continue

Despite being named among the substitutes for the showpiece occasion, Barcola was given zero minutes of action by manager Luis Enrique, even as PSG made five substitutions during the contest.

The decision to leave the 23-year-old winger on the bench throughout the match comes amid intense speculation surrounding a high-profile move to Anfield.

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool plan to deploy Barcola on the left wing and remain in active negotiations with PSG to reach an agreement before Deadline Day.

The Reds are reportedly confident of securing a deal. Furthermore, should Barcola complete his switch to Merseyside, 17-year-old super-talent Rio Ngumoha is expected to be used predominantly on the right wing.

Barcola’s zero-minute outing in such a major final strongly suggests a deal could be close to agreement.

?? Bradley Barcola is planned by Liverpool for the left wing. #LFC remain in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain to reach an agreement until Deadline Day. LFC are confident. 0 minutes against Aston Villa tonight. Should Barcola join, 17 y/o super-talent Rio Ngumoha is… pic.twitter.com/BGY2ozyDp1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 12, 2026

PSG chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi refuses to rule out Barcola exit

Adding further momentum to the transfer story, PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi addressed Barcola’s future directly following the post-match trophy presentation.

Rather than dismissing the ongoing rumors, the PSG chief notably refused to rule out an exit for the French international before the window closes.

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“We’re working calmly, we don’t talk too much, we do,” Al-Khelaifi told Canal Plus (quotes via Fabrizio Romano).

“I can’t say whether he will leave or not… Today, he is a PSG player. We’ll see!”

?? PSG chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi on Bradley Barcola: “We’re working calmly, we don’t talk too much, we do. I can’t say whether he will leave or not…”. “Today, he is a PSG player. We’ll see!”, told Canal Plus. The story from May, confirmed: Barcola is not untouchable. ? pic.twitter.com/vq09Re8KWh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2026

With Liverpool actively negotiating and PSG open to discussions, Barcola’s bench role in Austria may well prove to be his final matchday involvement in a PSG shirt.