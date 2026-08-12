Chelsea make their stance clear on future of striker Liam Delap

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea are prepared to consider offers for Liam Delap this summer, but the Blues have made it clear they will not allow the England striker to leave cheaply.



Delap only arrived from Ipswich Town last year in a £30 million deal, signing a contract until 2031.

His first season at Stamford Bridge was difficult, however, and Chelsea’s crowded attacking department has created uncertainty over how prominently he will feature under Xabi Alonso.

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Despite that, Delap has remained involved during pre-season and recently scored twice against Johor Darul Ta’zim, showing Chelsea still have reason to value him highly.

Chelsea want more than £50m for Liam Delap

According to The Athletic, Chelsea want in excess of £50 million before they would sanction Delap’s departure this summer.

That would represent a significant profit just 12 months after Chelsea activated the £30m release clause in his Ipswich contract.

The club also hold a strong negotiating position because Delap signed a six-year deal when he arrived at Stamford Bridge. That contract runs until 2031.

Everton, Newcastle United and other Premier League sides have been linked with the 23-year-old as Chelsea attempt to reduce an oversized first-team squad.

Blues demand could price Delap out of a move

Chelsea’s £50m-plus demand initially looks ambitious considering Delap endured a disappointing league campaign, but their position is understandable.

Young English centre-forwards with Premier League experience are expensive, and Chelsea have little reason to take a loss on a player they only committed to last summer.

Delap also showed at Ipswich that he can lead an attack, scoring 12 Premier League goals in 2024-25 before moving to London.

The problem is whether anyone will actually pay Chelsea’s asking price.

Everton could offer Delap the regular starting role he needs, while Newcastle’s need for another striker makes them another logical destination. But pushing the fee above £50m turns him from an interesting opportunity into a major investment.

Chelsea therefore face a balancing act. Alonso has enough attacking options to sanction a sale, but accepting £30m-£40m would look premature for a player still only 23.

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