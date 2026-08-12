Myles Lewis-Skelly in action for Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly long been interested in Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly, despite the strange contrasting information doing the rounds at the moment.

In the space of just under 24 hours, a variety of sources have claimed that…

Lewis-Skelly has been offered to Chelsea and Manchester United

But Lewis-Skelly wants to stay at Arsenal

And neither Chelsea or Man United want Lewis-Skelly

Simon Phillips has reported on the story admitting that there has been a lot of contrasting reporting on this story, though he is aware of the Blues being keen on the 19-year-old.

Chelsea first registered an interest in the England international back in November 2025, but were told that he was not available, and it seems not much has changed.

Myles Lewis-Skelly to Chelsea transfer looks highly unlikely

Writing on his Substack, Phillips made it clear that this deal looks highly unlikely, even if Chelsea are admirers of Lewis-Skelly.

The Gunners youngster could undoubtedly be a fine signing for a number of top clubs, but it also surely makes sense that Mikel Arteta will want to keep him.

“Lewis-Skelly ideally does not want to leave Arsenal right now and has a desire to try and make it there, and his club have ZERO intentions of selling to Chelsea. Sources said it would take a VERY large offer to convince them otherwise,” Phillips wrote.

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“As of today, Arsenal do not plan to sell Lewis-Skelly unless a big offer comes in. As always, plans can change, but that is their stance right now.”

We can probably safely assume that this one isn’t happening, but it’s still puzzling to see so many reports about it when it’s not clear where the story even came from.

CFC may well be long-term admirers of Lewis-Skelly, but who offered him to them if he’s not looking to leave and AFC are not looking to sell?

It will be interesting to see if any further details emerge about this strange rumour…