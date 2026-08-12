Chelsea ready to let defender Benoit Badiashile leave on loan

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Napoli are pushing forward with their attempt to sign Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile, with negotiations now focused on a possible loan agreement.



The 25-year-old has struggled to establish himself as an automatic starter at Stamford Bridge and featured only 16 times last season.

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Chelsea’s defensive options have also become increasingly crowded, making a temporary departure a realistic possibility as Xabi Alonso trims his squad before the transfer deadline.

For Napoli, meanwhile, another centre-back has become a priority because injuries have reduced Massimiliano Allegri’s options at the back.

Napoli are advancing Badiashile talks

According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli are expected to advance negotiations for Badiashile, with talks already underway between the Serie A club and Chelsea.

An initial loan is being discussed, while Badiashile is understood to be giving Napoli priority despite another Premier League club also pushing for his signature.

The latest information from Football Italia provides more detail on the proposed structure. Napoli have asked to take the Frenchman on loan for €3 million, with an option to purchase him permanently at the end of the season.

Chelsea were expected to respond to the proposal as negotiations continued.

Napoli’s urgency has increased because Luca Marianucci, Alessandro Buongiorno and Sam Beukema are currently dealing with injuries, leaving Allegri short of established centre-back options.

Loan move could suit the Chelsea player

This feels like a sensible move for Badiashile.

Chelsea paid around €38m to sign him from Monaco in January 2023, but injuries and competition have prevented him from becoming a consistent first-choice defender.

At Napoli, he would have a realistic opportunity to play regularly while competing at a high level in Serie A.

His physicality, ability on the ball and experience defending in a possession-heavy team could also translate well to Italian football.

The loan structure is more complicated for Chelsea. Napoli want an option rather than an obligation to buy because of Badiashile’s fitness history, meaning Chelsea could receive the player back next summer without securing a permanent sale.

Still, keeping an unwanted defender without consistent minutes would hardly improve his value.

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