Chelsea FC flag (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Crystal Palace are reportedly set to hold face-to-face talks this week, with three players likely to come up in discussions.

The Blues and the Eagles seem likely to mainly be discussing a possible move for French centre-back Axel Disasi, who has fallen out of favour and can leave Stamford Bridge.

According to Simon Phillips, although Disasi seems to be one likely topic, it could also be that Palace will ask about Chelsea youngster Josh Acheampong.

On top of that, a more exciting Chelsea transfer news update for the club’s fans is that Adam Wharton could be another topic of conversation.

Could Chelsea and Crystal Palace do more business this summer?

Chelsea already signed Maxence Lacroix from Palace earlier this summer, but it seems these two London clubs could do business once again.

Wharton would be a superb signing if possible, with Phillips noting that he could make sense as someone on the agenda again amid doubts over Enzo Fernandez’s future.

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This is not the first time we’ve heard talk of Chelsea contacting Palace again over Wharton after their deal for Lacroix.

Manchester United have also been linked with the talented young England international by the Sun, so it could make sense that he’ll be on the move soon.

In many ways, it’s surprising that Wharton is still at Selhurst Park this far into the transfer window, but perhaps we’ll soon see developments after the talks that are taking place this week.

Chelsea have already spent big this summer, bringing in Lacroix, Morgan Rogers, Pep Chavarria, Marco Palestra, Jordan Henderson, and Danny Welbeck.

However, there’s arguably still room to strengthen Xabi Alonso’s midfield, especially if Fernandez leaves amid interest from Manchester City.