Pep Chavarria signs for Chelsea (Chelsea FC)

Chelsea’s new signing Pep Chavarria has been officially announced by the club this morning, with Xabi Alonso cited as one of the main reasons he joined.

Speaking to Chelsea’s official site as his move was made official, Chavarria paid special tribute to new Blues boss Alonso as he made the big claim that the Spanish tactician is one of the best coaches in the game at the moment.

Chavarria shone at former club Rayo Vallecano and looks like an exciting addition to the squad at Stamford Bridge, in what has been another busy summer for the club.

Alonso has taken over as manager, and a host of exciting new signings have joined, such as Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix, Danny Welbeck, and Jordan Henderson.

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Pep Chavarria on joining Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea

Discussing his move to Chelsea, Chavarria made a big claim about just how important Alonso was to persuading him to join.

“I’m here thanks to Xabi. For me, he’s one of the best coaches right now. I am so happy to join one of the best clubs in the world,” the 28-year-old said.

Alonso certainly arrives at CFC with a big reputation, and it will be intriguing to see what kind of impact he can have on these players.

For now, it seems like they’re all really keen to play under Alonso, who did a tremendous job at Bayer Leverkusen before a more challenging stint at Real Madrid.

Still, bringing in signings like this should help Alonso, and it seems he’s more than playing his part in convincing players to join Chelsea as well.

Chavarria should be a good fit for Chelsea as a left wing-back, replacing the departing Marc Cucurella.