(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Cristian Romero is set to leave Tottenham after Atletico Madrid agreed a €40m package with Spurs for the defender’s transfer.

The Argentine international has been heavily linked with an exit from North London throughout the summer window, with the Spanish heavyweights leading the race.

Now, negotiations have finally reached a decisive breakthrough.

Transfer authority Fabrizio Romano confirmed the breakthrough on X, giving the deal his trademark “here we go”.

???? BREAKING: Cristian Romero to Atlético Madrid, HERE WE GO! ?? Agreement in place between clubs with Tottenham at €40m package, add-ons included. Inter deal off in July, Barcelona decided not to proceed days ago, Spurs were never gonna sell to Arsenal. Atléti: done. ? pic.twitter.com/tovUQvOOEY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2026

The total package agreed between Spurs and Atletico is worth €40 million (£34.2m), including performance-based add-ons, with Tottenham also securing a 15% sell-on clause.

Romano detailed that while Inter Milan saw a move collapse in July and Barcelona opted against pursuing a deal, but the player decided to opt for Atletico over Arsenal and Barca.

Spurs had previously negotiated a similar €40m figure with Napoli, but Romero failed to reach personal terms, paving the way for Diego Simeone’s side to seal the agreement.

Agent teases move all but confirms transfer

Speculation surrounding the move intensified further after Ciro Palermo, the agency representing Romero at CIFRA, teased the transfer on Instagram.

The agency’s social media activity strongly signaled that Romero is on the verge of leaving Tottenham.

???? Cuti Romero’s agent Ciro Palermo agency CIFRA account on Instagram also teasing the move to Atlético Madrid… …here we go, confirmed. ??? pic.twitter.com/BOmrxcAZ7A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2026

With personal terms agreed and the player keen on making the switch to La Liga, Atletico Madrid quickly finalized the required documentation with Tottenham.

Cristian Romero’s time at Spurs comes to an end

Romero’s departure marks the end of a pivotal chapter in Tottenham’s defense.

Since initially joining the club in 2021 before making the move permanent, the 28-year-old World Cup winner established himself as a central figure in Spurs’ backline, making 156 appearances across all competitions and scoring 13 goals.

He also served as team captain and played an instrumental role in helping Spurs to Europa League glory at the end of the 2024/25 season.

However, his fiesty nature was almost always in forefront, with the World Cup winner often criticizing the club’s hierarchy in public during the two tough seasons.

While losing his defensive presence represents a significant shift, Spurs have already reinforced their central defense with summer arrivals Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi as they redirect transfer funds toward offensive targets.