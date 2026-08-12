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Tottenham have reached a verbal agreement for Djed Spence to leave the club, with the defender closing in on a high-profile move to Italian giants Inter Milan.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark “here we go” confirmation, revealing that Tottenham and Inter have agreed a transfer fee worth €31.5 million (£27m).

Personal terms have also been fully agreed with Spence, who actively pushed for the move after deciding that a new challenge in Serie A was the best option for his career

Fabrizio Romano confirms Djed Spence to Inter Milan

Romano confirmed on X that a verbal agreement is now in place between Tottenham and Inter for the England international.

The deal is worth €31.5m, while Spence has also reached a full agreement with the Nerazzurri after making it clear that he wanted to join the Italian giants.

The move represents a significant piece of business for Tottenham, who will receive a substantial fee for a player who had been linked with a potential departure throughout the summer.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on X:

Djed Spence to Inter, here we go! Verbal agreement in place now with Tottenham for England RWB. Transfer fee worth €31.5m. Full agreement also with Spence who wanted the move as revealed over recent days. Deal in place.

???? Djed Spence to Inter, here we go! Verbal agreement in place now with Tottenham for England RWB. Transfer fee worth €31.5m. Full agreement also with Spence who wanted the move as revealed over recent days. Deal in place. pic.twitter.com/i4SS7Ngb0d — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2026

Man United and Liverpool were interested in Djed Spence

Before Inter Milan stepped up their pursuit, Spence had attracted interest from several Premier League clubs.

Liverpool were both linked with the Tottenham full-back, while his representatives had also made his availability known to potential suitors including Manchester United.

The 25-year-old’s versatility made him an attractive option, with Spence capable of operating effectively as both a right-back and left-back.

But Inter ultimately moved in quickly and capitalised on Spence’s preference for returning to Italian football.

Why Djed Spence wanted to leave Tottenham

Spence’s desire to depart North London stems primarily from his pursuit of regular first-team minutes.

Despite coming off an impressive individual stretch that earned him key international minutes with England,

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Spence faced an uncertain starting role under Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who could not offer him guaranteed week-in, week-out action.

Having previously enjoyed a productive loan spell in Italy with Genoa, Spence was eager to embrace a full-time return to Serie A in search of a fresh challenge.

The transfer provides Tottenham with substantial funds to fuel their ongoing squad overhaul, while giving Spence the primary starting role he craves at the highest level of European football.

Tottenham’s busy summer continues

Spurs continue to be one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market this summer, having already significantly bolstered their squad.

They signed Martin Dubravka on a free from Burnley, and also brought in free agents Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi to strengthen their defence.

And while Crstian Romero’s future remains uncertain, they not only extended Micky van de Ven’s contract but also signed his compatriot Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton for £52m.

Tottenham also shook the market by completing two marquee signings in Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, breaking their club record twice in a few days.

Spurs aren’t done yet as one more ‘bombaa’ signing is expected, with Savinho expected to join De Zerbi’s attack.

In terms of outgoings, the club has sold their highly-rated defender Luka Vuskovic to Brighton for a fee close to what they paid for van Hecke.

They also sold centre-forwards Will Lankshear and Alejo Veliz to Middlesbrough and EC Bahia respectively, while winger Manor Solomon ended his Spurs nighmare to join West Ham.