(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Galatasaray have submitted an official €45 million (£38.5m) bid for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli as the Turkish giants look to pull off a major signing before the summer transfer window closes.

The Istanbul-based club have identified the 25-year-old Brazilian international as their top target as they look to strengthen their attack ahead of another domestic title challenge and their Champions League campaign.

Galatasaray make official bid for Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli

Transfer specialist Florian Plettenberg revealed on X that Galatasaray have formally presented their proposal to Arsenal.

“EXCL | Galatasaray have submitted an official €45m offer for Gabriel Martinelli today,” Plettenberg reported. “The offer is now on Arsenal’s table. Martinelli is currently Galatasaray’s top transfer priority.”

The €45m proposal now leaves Arsenal facing an important decision over the future of one of their key attacking players.

Galatasaray have turned their focus towards Martinelli after encountering difficulties with alternative targets and view the Brazilian as a statement signing capable of significantly strengthening their frontline.

?? EXCL | Galatasaray have submitted an official €45m offer for Gabriel Martinelli today. The offer is now on Arsenal’s table. Martinelli is currently Galatasaray’s top transfer priority.@SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/RWlq4lvVLd — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 12, 2026

Arsenal face major decision over Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli endured a difficult campaign last season and his inconsistent form could make Galatasaray’s €45m proposal particularly tempting for Arsenal.

However, selling the winger would create a significant hole in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Gunners have already allowed Leandro Trossard to leave for Besiktas this summer, meaning another senior departure from the left side of the attack would leave Arsenal short of proven options.

While Christos Tzolis has arrived from Club Brugge, Arsenal would likely need to return to the transfer market for another attacking player if Martinelli is sold.

Arsenal would need another attacker if Martinelli leaves

The potential departure of Martinelli would leave Arteta with a difficult squad-building decision just weeks before the new season.

Arsenal have already explored ambitious moves for several elite attacking targets, including Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

The Gunners reportedly even made a ‘monstrous’ offer to the Brazilian, but Vinicius ultimately opted to continue his career at the Santiago Bernabeu after positive contract discussions with Real Madrid.

Bradley Barcola has also emerged as another potential target, with Arsenal reportedly monitoring Liverpool’s pursuit of the Paris Saint-Germain winger.

Any decision to accept Galatasaray’s €45m offer for Martinelli could therefore depend heavily on Arsenal’s ability to secure a high-quality replacement.