Mikel Arteta gives instructions during Arsenal's Emirates Cup clash vs Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano reports that the decision has been made for Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye to continue in the Premier League instead of moving to Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal had been keen on Ndiaye this summer, but it seems the Senegal international has decided that he wants to stay in the English top flight instead of moving to the Saudi Pro League.

This could be a big boost for Arsenal, who have been linked with Ndiaye recently in a report from the Independent, though of course it could also mean that he’s ultimately set to stay at Everton.

See below for Romano’s update on X, which doesn’t mention Arsenal, even if some Gunners fans might take this as a potentially significant boost…

??? Understand Iliman Ndiaye has decided not to proceed with Al Hilal deal: he wants to stay in Premier League. No to Saudi Arabia move despite big money on the table; Everton winger wants to continue in Premier League, decision made. pic.twitter.com/uVd6p49v7F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2026

Romano posted: “Understand Iliman Ndiaye has decided not to proceed with Al Hilal deal: he wants to stay in Premier League. No to Saudi Arabia move despite big money on the table; Everton winger wants to continue in Premier League, decision made.”

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Iliman Ndiaye to land big Premier League transfer?

One imagines there’ll be a few top Premier League clubs taking notice of Ndiaye’s situation now, as he’s put in some eye-catching displays in recent times.

The 26-year-old has great skill and technique, making him a real handful for defences, though his numbers in terms of goals and assists could be better.

Arsenal could do with strengthening out wide after missing out on Vinicius Junior, and that Independent report named Ndiaye as one alternative they could be tempted by.

Other top six sides might also feel it’s worth looking into Ndiaye, as long as he’s not too expensive, with six goals and three assists last season not really enough to justify a big fee.

It’s possible that Ndiaye could improve on those numbers with better players around him, but there have also been other players producing more impressive output at other mid-table Premier League sides in recent times.