Journalist confirms interest in Alexis Mac Allister from Premier League rivals

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Manchester City are assessing Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as they prepare for the possibility of losing Rodri to Barcelona before the transfer window closes.



City’s midfield is undergoing major change following the departures of Bernardo Silva and John Stones, while Rodri’s potential return to Spain would remove arguably the most influential player in their system.

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Barcelona are pushing hard for the 30-year-old, leaving City to consider several possible replacements.

Mac Allister is among the most intriguing names on that list, although at this stage there has been no formal approach to Liverpool.

Man City have internally discussed Mac Allister

Ben Jacobs has revealed on talkSPORT that Mac Allister has been mentioned internally at Man City as part of their midfield shortlist.

However, Jacobs stressed that there has been no contact with Liverpool and the situation has not progressed beyond internal discussions.

“I know internally Alexis McAllister has been mentioned, but there’s been no contact yet, or developments with Liverpool. So that’s just more part of a shortlisting process than anything to get excited about.”

That distinction is important because City are considering several options rather than focusing entirely on the Argentina international.

They have already spent heavily on Elliot Anderson and are in advanced talks for Lille youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi. Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has also attracted interest, although his £120m valuation makes that deal extremely difficult.

Rodri’s situation could accelerate those plans. The Times reports that Barcelona are preparing an improved €60m (£51.3m) offer plus bonuses after City rejected their opening bid. Rodri has only one year remaining on his contract and has shown no desire to extend it.

Liverpool have no reason to sell to their rivals

From a tactical perspective, it is easy to understand why Mac Allister appeals.

He is technically secure, intelligent under pressure and capable of operating as a deeper midfielder or further forward.

At 27, he also offers considerably more Premier League experience than Bouaddi. The problem is Liverpool.

Selling one of their most important midfielders to City would strengthen a direct rival, meaning any conversation would surely require a major offer.

Mac Allister also has two years remaining on his Liverpool contract, so the Anfield club are not under immediate pressure to cash in.

City should certainly explore the possibility if Rodri leaves, but Mac Allister feels more like an ambitious shortlist option than an advanced transfer.

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