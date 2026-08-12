Manchester City confident they can sign Rodri replacement for £100m

Enzo Fernandez celebrates a goal for Chelsea (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly optimistic that they can get a deal done for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez for below his £120m asking price.

It seems Man City are hopeful they can land the Argentina international for something closer to £100m, in what could be a fine move to help them replace Rodri.

According to TEAMtalk, City have been monitoring Fernandez’s situation closely, and those familiar with the situation believe a £100m deal could be possible.

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This comes amid the growing sense that Rodri is poised to leave the Etihad Stadium for a transfer to Barcelona, even if things are not quite advancing yet…

??? Story from the morning confirmed by Manchester City sources: Barcelona new bid for Rodri, on the table. €60m proposal was sent last night, Man City want more but negotiations continue between clubs to get it done. Barça remain optimistic, as always said. pic.twitter.com/krgtkRq7rd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2026

Rodri is going to be very tricky for City to replace, though they’ve already invested big money in signing England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest this summer.

If they can also land Fernandez, that should put City in a good position to recover from the blow of losing such an important and influential member of their squad.

Should Chelsea sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City?

It will be interesting to see if MCFC’s confidence in a £100m deal proves accurate, and how such a deal would go down at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea spent £107m on Fernandez when they signed him from Benfica back in 2023, as reported by BBC Sport at the time.

So, if CFC were to let him go for £100m now that would be a slight loss on an important player, albeit not a particularly significant one.

Some might justifiably question if the 25-year-old is really worth that kind of money at all, as he’s not exactly been super consistent during his time at Chelsea.

City could arguably do better, so perhaps taking £100m and running is not such a bad idea, as his value will likely only decrease as he gets older and closer to the end of his contract.