Enzo Maresca and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alex Grimm, Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri leaving the club could be the best deal of the summer for Arsenal, according to Anders Limpar.

The Gunners won the Premier League title last season, ending a 22-year wait, but with their rivals in disarray it could be another great season for them in 2026/27.

Discussing Arsenal’s hopes, former Gunners star Limpar admitted that Rodri’s departure to Real Madrid or Barcelona could be huge for Mikel Arteta.

So far, we’ve seen Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis join Arsenal, but in many ways the fact that Man City have got weaker is the bigger boost.

Not only have City had to say farewell to legendary manager Pep Guardiola, but they also look set to lose one of their most important players on the pitch.

Boost for Arsenal as Manchester City look weaker

“If Manchester City sell Rodri they are shooting themselves in the foot because he cannot be replaced,” Limpar said, as quoted by the Metro.

He added: “City have to be very, very careful here or they can become a mediocre team that struggles to finish sixth or seventh even with Erling Haaland because Rodri is the machine. He’s the engine in that midfield.

“It would be the best signing of the summer for Arsenal if Rodri goes to Barcelona or Real Madrid.”

Rodri remains a world class player, even if he’s not getting any younger and has had some injury problems in recent times, so it does seem like a big risk from City to be letting him go.

Can City replace Rodri?

City have, in fairness, got a lot of money to spend, though, and they’ve already made a significant investment in Elliot Anderson.

The England international has joined MCFC from Nottingham Forest and could be an ideal long-term Rodri successor, though that’s a lot of pressure on the new-boy.

Rodri’s qualities are also pretty unique, with the Spain international proving instrumental to his country’s World Cup win this summer, proving once again that he’s up there with the very best on the biggest stage.

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