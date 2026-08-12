Man United urged to make audacious attempt to sign 'exceptional' Chelsea player

(Photo by Catherine Ivill, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United defender Phil Bardsley has encouraged his old club to keep a close eye on Cole Palmer, suggesting the Chelsea star has not looked completely settled at Stamford Bridge.



Palmer remains one of Chelsea’s most important attacking players, but injuries disrupted his 2025-26 campaign and he missed out on England’s World Cup squad.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Chelsea have since strengthened heavily under Xabi Alonso, including the £117 million signing of Morgan Rogers, while experienced figures Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck have also arrived.

The Guardian reports that Chelsea now have a huge squad to manage ahead of the new season.

Bardsley wants Palmer at Man United

In comments given to Casinolyze and relayed by Complete Sports, Bardsley questioned Palmer’s recent body language and urged United to investigate his situation if an opportunity develops.

“I think Cole Palmer is the key to everything Chelsea are doing but when I’ve watched him play over the last year or so he hasn’t looked like a player who is particularly happy. He’s been going through the motions.

“Will bringing in Morgan Rogers put a smile back on Palmer’s face? He’s had injuries which were setbacks but the rumours around Manchester United were interesting. United would be silly not to have a real look at him if there is anything to it but the problem could have also been this Chelsea squad.

“They’ve had a lot of inexperienced players at the club who have dropped below the standards needed without people to get tough with them and lay down what’s required and pull people in line, making sure everyone is training correctly every day.

“Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson can certainly address that but I hope they don’t turn it around to make Palmer happy where he is because I’d love to see him in a red shirt!”

Palmer would be a dream signing for United

There is little doubt Palmer would transform United creatively. He can operate centrally or from the right, produces goals and chances, and already understands the demands of Manchester after developing at City.

However, admiration is very different from completing a transfer. Palmer’s Chelsea contract runs until 2033, leaving the Blues in an extremely strong position.

Chelsea also appear determined to build around him rather than move him on. Rogers’ arrival gives Alonso another elite creator and could reduce the burden Palmer carried during difficult periods last season.

United should certainly monitor the situation if Palmer ever becomes genuinely unhappy, but Chelsea would likely demand an extraordinary fee from a Premier League rival.

Palmer has been praised as an ‘exceptional‘ player by former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Contrasting info, but Chelsea have confirmed long-standing interest in Arsenal star