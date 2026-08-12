Carrick ready to move for 21-year-old left-back on radar of rivals Arsenal

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are considering stepping up their pursuit of Club Brugge defender Joaquin Seys, with the highly rated Belgium international emerging as a serious option for Michael Carrick.



The 21-year-old has attracted attention across Europe after establishing himself in Belgium and featuring at the 2026 World Cup.

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United have extensively scouted Seys and view left-back as an area where they can add younger competition and greater long-term security.

At around £30 million, Seys would also represent a relatively affordable investment compared with some of the more established Premier League defenders United have considered.

Man United consider opening bid for left-back

According to the Mirror, Man United are considering an opening offer for Seys, with Club Brugge valuing their academy graduate at approximately £30m.

The Belgian club are under little pressure to sell because the defender still has three years remaining on his contract.

Interest is far from limited to Old Trafford. The Sun reports that Arsenal and Aston Villa have also made enquiries following extensive scouting, while Newcastle, Benfica and Porto are monitoring the situation.

Seys featured for Belgium during their run to the World Cup quarter-finals and has already made 97 senior appearances for Club Brugge.

His ability to contribute going forward while remaining defensively reliable is understood to be a major reason United have identified him as a potential long-term solution.

£30m gamble could make sense for United

This feels like the type of signing Man United should increasingly be targeting.

Rather than spending £50m or £60m on an established Premier League name, Seys would arrive at 21 with significant senior and Champions League experience while still possessing considerable development potential.

There would naturally be some risk. Moving from Belgium to the Premier League is a major step, and paying £30m for a young full-back who is not guaranteed to start immediately would still represent a serious investment.

Competition may also force United to act quickly. Arsenal and Villa can both offer attractive sporting projects, while Club Brugge have no financial need to accept a discounted proposal.

However, United need to think beyond simply solving next season’s problems.

Seys could potentially occupy the left-back position for many years and his versatility would give Carrick another athletic, technically comfortable defender.

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