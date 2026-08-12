Man United move for Endrick failed because of Jose Mourinho

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United explored an ambitious loan move for Real Madrid forward Endrick this summer, but their hopes of landing the Brazilian now appear to have been shut down by Jose Mourinho.



The 20-year-old returned to Madrid after a productive loan spell with Lyon, where he rediscovered momentum after struggling for regular opportunities at the Bernabéu.

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His uncertain position initially encouraged several European clubs to make enquiries, with United among those hoping another temporary move might be possible.

However, Mourinho has now decided he wants Endrick in his first-team squad for the new season, dramatically changing the situation.

Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti praised Endrick by calling him a ‘proper striker‘.

Man United made a failed move for Endrick

According to the Mirror, Man United made a move to sign Endrick on loan before Mourinho personally intervened and made clear that the forward features in his plans at Real Madrid.

United were not alone in exploring his availability. Aston Villa and Roma had also been working on loan deals, with regular first-team football becoming an important consideration for a player still trying to establish himself at elite level.

The latest update from AS makes Madrid’s position particularly clear. Mourinho has stopped discussions regarding a summer loan and believes Endrick can play an important role both as a central striker and from the right.

Endrick strengthened his case during his spell at Lyon, registering eight goals and five assists in 21 appearances before returning to Madrid.

Mourinho’s decision changes everything for the youngster

From United’s perspective, this was a smart opportunity to explore.

A loan would have allowed them to add one of world football’s most exciting young forwards without committing a huge transfer fee.

Endrick’s pace, aggression and ability to play across the frontline could also have provided a different option in attack.

But Mourinho’s decision means United should quickly move on rather than spend the final weeks of the window trying to change Madrid’s mind.

Endrick himself is reportedly willing to accept the challenge of fighting for his place.

Real Madrid have invested heavily in his development, and his successful Lyon spell appears to have convinced Mourinho that another loan is unnecessary.

There is still an interesting longer-term angle. AS reports that a January loan has not been completely ruled out if Endrick struggles for minutes during the first half of the season.

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