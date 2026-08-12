Myles Lewis-Skelly in action for Arsenal in the Emirates Cup clash vs Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly both decided against signing Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly this summer.

Despite some surprise talk of the 19-year-old being available for £45m, it seems the Red Devils and the Blues are not expected to pursue this deal.

Reports emerged yesterday of Lewis-Skelly being offered to Man Utd and Chelsea via intermediaries, but they’ve now supposedly rejected this opportunity.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who add that Lewis-Skelly himself also wants to stay and fight for his place at Arsenal this season.

The England international can play at left-back or midfield, and has long been regarded as one of the most exciting prospects coming up through Arsenal’s academy, so Gunners fans will be glad to hear this story doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

What next for Myles Lewis-Skelly at Arsenal?

Lewis-Skelly first broke into the Arsenal first-team in 2024/25, and put in some really impressive performances at left-back, quickly earning himself a call-up to the senior England national team.

However, with the presence of both Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie on that left-hand side, Lewis-Skelly played less often last season and had to wait for his chance to get a run of games.

When that run of games came, it was actually in midfield, and Lewis-Skelly looked hugely impressive in that position too, starting key games for Mikel Arteta’s side in their successful title run-in, and in the Champions League final.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

This surely shows that Lewis-Skelly can have a very bright future if he stays patient at the Emirates Stadium.

Bruno Guimaraes transfer shouldn’t be an issue for Myles Lewis-Skelly

Even if Arsenal have added more competition in midfield this summer by signing Bruno Guimaraes, that shouldn’t be a big issue for Lewis-Skelly.

The Brazil international is a top class signing from Newcastle, but he turns 29 in November, so isn’t exactly that long-term an option.

If AFC had signed someone younger then that would probably have been more of an issue for Lewis-Skelly, but if anything this is a show of faith from the club.

Lewis-Skelly is still young, so can play more of a rotation role for a year or two before replacing Guimaraes as first choice in Arteta’s midfield.