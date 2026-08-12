Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk prepares to come on in a pre-season friendly vs Juventus (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly eyeing up Mykhailo Mudryk as a potential loan signing for Coventry City this summer.

The Ukraine international recently made his comeback for the Blues after being suspended for almost two years for testing positive for meldonium.

Still, after so long out of action, it makes sense that Mudryk is surely unlikely to go straight back into the Chelsea first-team this season.

According to football.london, Mudryk has a few clubs showing an interest in him, with a loan to fellow BlueCo group side Strasbourg one option, while Coventry could be another.

Chelsea to send Mykhailo Mudryk for Frank Lampard link-up?

It could be a good move for Chelsea to loan Mudryk to Coventry, where he could gain some playing time in the Premier League and learn from a club legend in the form of Lampard.

The Coventry boss has notably had two spells in charge at Stamford Bridge, and worked with Mudryk in his second spell as an interim manager.

It will be interesting to see what kind of decision Mudryk makes, but the 25-year-old would surely do well to stay in England if possible.

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Strasbourg may be linked with Chelsea, but it’s not that clear that playing in Ligue 1 will adequately prepare him for life back in the English top flight.

Can Mudryk still make it at Chelsea?

Mudryk looked like an outstanding young talent when he first joined CFC from Shakhtar Donetsk, but he’s endured a difficult time in west London.

Even before his doping ban, Mudryk was struggling for form and had fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea.

Time is really running out for him now to show that he can still be a player of value to this club, so he really needs a positive experience out on loan this season, wherever he ends up going.

Coventry fans could surely be excited, however, to see someone of his calibre joining them and boosting their survival hopes after winning promotion last term.