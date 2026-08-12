Rio Ferdinand urges Man United to sign player from fierce rivals

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been urged to make a move for Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly, with Rio Ferdinand convinced the 19-year-old would be an ideal addition at Old Trafford.



The speculation has intensified after Arsenal signed Bruno Guimarães for £75 million, increasing competition in midfield.

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Lewis-Skelly can also operate at left-back, an area United are assessing, although Arsenal have not told the player he must leave.

Ferdinand wants Man United to sign Arsenal star

Ferdinand believes United should act immediately if Arsenal are genuinely prepared to discuss a sale.

“If I’m Manchester United right now I say press the green button and buy him, take him, right now,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“What a player, a top player. He was a massive part of the team when he was brought in towards the end of the season. He contributed to Arsenal winning the league, he was brilliant and came in and produced.

“If he’s on the market and he’s a good price you have to take him. The good price I’m saying is £60m or £70m.

“If that’s the case, get the chequebook out, slap it down and sign him. No questions asked, I would take him.

“He’s young, a huge talent, can play in two positions and I think mentally he’s made of the right stuff.”

The Guardian reports Lewis-Skelly has been offered to United, while Chelsea have also been made aware of his availability. His prospective price is thought to be around £45m, below Ferdinand’s suggested ceiling.

Lewis-Skelly would be a brilliant signing for United

Ferdinand’s enthusiasm is understandable. Lewis-Skelly is homegrown, technically secure and versatile enough to cover two positions, while his age fits United’s long-term recruitment needs.

The complication is Arsenal’s stance. Lewis-Skelly is happy in north London and has not been informed that Arsenal want to sell him. Being offered through intermediaries is not the same as the club actively forcing an exit.

Price should decide United’s interest. At roughly £45m, the deal has obvious appeal given Lewis-Skelly’s potential.

At £70m, the risk becomes much greater for a teenager still establishing himself as a regular starter.

If Arsenal genuinely open the door, United should explore it. But they should avoid paying a premium simply because Ferdinand believes Lewis-Skelly could become a star.

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