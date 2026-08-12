Tottenham Hotspur have added Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini to their list of potential defensive reinforcements as Roberto De Zerbi continues reshaping his squad ahead of the new Premier League season.



The 22-year-old Italy international has been admired by several leading English clubs, and Tottenham’s interest comes at an important moment.

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Cristian Romero is closing in on a move to Atlético Madrid, while Spurs are also negotiating Djed Spence’s potential departure to Inter Milan.

That could encourage the club to add another defender despite already strengthening the position this summer.

The 22-year-old defender is firmly on Manchester United’s radar this summer as they look to add defensive depth to the squad.

Tottenham have genuine interest in Scalvini

According to transfer journalist Nicolò Schira, Tottenham have now shown interest in Scalvini as they assess another possible addition to De Zerbi’s defence.

Spurs are not alone in the race. The Sun reports that Chelsea and Newcastle United have also approached Scalvini’s representatives, while Atalanta are prepared to consider a sale for around £42 million.

The defender is also understood to be keen on a move to the Premier League, which could make personal terms relatively straightforward.

Scalvini made 30 appearances for Atalanta last season and has rebuilt his reputation after earlier injury problems.

His composure in possession, physical presence and ability to defend aggressively have helped make him one of Serie A’s most closely watched young centre-backs.

Scalvini could complete De Zerbi’s defensive rebuild

Tottenham do not desperately need another centre-back on numbers alone.

De Zerbi has already added Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi, while Micky van de Ven has committed his future to Spurs with a new long-term contract.

The Guardian reports that Romero is now set to join Atlético for around €40m. But Scalvini would be more than simple cover.

At 22, he could become a long-term pillar of Tottenham’s defence and fits the club’s preference for players who still have significant development ahead of them.

His comfort on the ball should also appeal to De Zerbi, whose system places considerable responsibility on centre-backs during build-up play.

The £42m valuation is significant, especially after Tottenham’s heavy spending this summer, but Romero’s departure would generate funds and create space.

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