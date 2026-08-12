Why Liverpool are ready to walk away from Barcola talks despite strong interest

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pursuit of Bradley Barcola could be heading towards a breaking point, potentially handing Arsenal a major opportunity to move for the Paris Saint-Germain winger.



The Reds have identified Barcola as a leading option to replace Mohamed Salah, who left Anfield for Trabzonspor this summer.

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Talks with PSG have taken place, but the French champions’ enormous valuation continues to block progress.

Arsenal have monitored Barcola throughout the window and could now become more prominent in the race if Liverpool decide the numbers no longer make sense.

Liverpool make huge decision on Barcola chase

According to The Standard, Liverpool are prepared to abandon their pursuit because they remain unwilling to meet PSG’s asking price.

The French club are demanding around £145 million for the 23-year-old, leaving a significant gap between the two sides.

Barcola has returned to PSG following his extended post-World Cup break and was included in Luis Enrique’s squad for the UEFA Super Cup against Aston Villa.

When asked about the winger’s future on August 11, Enrique refused to provide any guarantees over what would happen before the window closes.

Sky Sports has also confirmed Liverpool’s negotiations and says Barcola is attracted by the prospect of moving to Anfield. However, PSG’s £145m valuation continues to make an agreement extremely difficult.

Arsenal have an opportunity to seal the deal

Liverpool stepping back would clearly strengthen Arsenal’s position, but it should not convince the Gunners to simply pay whatever PSG demand.

Barcola would bring pace, creativity and genuine one-on-one threat to Mikel Arteta’s left flank.

PSG have also strengthened their attack this summer, increasing competition around Barcola and potentially making an exit more realistic.

Yet £145m remains excessive. Arsenal have already added Christos Tzolis and should only make another major investment if the deal represents genuine value.

The smarter strategy is to remain involved and see whether Liverpool’s willingness to walk away forces PSG to compromise.

With fewer serious bidders, the French club may eventually have to decide whether keeping an unsettled player is preferable to accepting a lower offer.

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