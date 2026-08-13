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Arsenal are reportedly in the process of finalising a transfer swoop for 16-year-old striker Vincent Joseph, who is set to join from Liverpool.

The highly-rated young forward decided against signing a new deal with the Reds and can now move to Arsenal once compensation is agreed.

Joseph has already reached an agreement with the Gunners, but the two clubs are now in talks to finalise the fee, or else it could go to a tribunal, according to the Athletic.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope that this can be sorted out quickly, with Joseph showing great potential during his time with Liverpool, as well as in the youth set-up of the England national team.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will surely be disappointed to lose an exciting talent like this to a major Premier League rival.

Arsenal to sign Vincent Joseph after targeting another wonderkid signings

It looks like Arsenal can expect the deal for Joseph to go through soon, while the Athletic also mention other teenage targets for the north London giants.

The report states that Arsenal are set to sign Axel Donczew from Cardiff City, while Mylo Bernard is also expected to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

This comes after the Premier League champions notably missed out on signing Jeremy Monga, who instead moved from Leicester City to Manchester City earlier this summer.

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In this day and age, however, deals are like this are really important for clubs, as the transfer market just gets more and more inflated all the time.

A lot of Arsenal’s most important players now have come up through their academy, such as Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly, while the likes of Ethan Nwaneri, Max Dowman, and Marli Salmon have also impressed during pre-season.

If the likes of Joseph can continue to develop well, then they could end up with key first-team roles in the future without the club having to pay an enormous transfer fee, while there’s also the potential to make pure profit from a sale if that materialises further down the line.