Arsenal boss Arteta opens up on his team's transfer plans this summer

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s ambitious summer rebuild is set to continue, with Mikel Arteta making it clear that the club are still searching for ways to strengthen before the transfer window shuts.



The Premier League champions have already made a major statement by signing Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle United for £75 million, adding another elite midfielder to a squad that was already packed with quality.

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Christos Tzolis has also arrived to strengthen the wide areas, but Arsenal are not prepared to stop there.

Their focus now appears to be on identifying players capable of genuinely improving Arteta’s options rather than simply adding numbers.

Arteta makes his intentions clear

Speaking after Arsenal’s pre-season match against Como, Arteta confirmed through Arsenal.com that further business remains firmly on the agenda.

“There is more that we want to do”.

“Every time we have an opportunity to improve the squad and bring more quality and depth to the squad, we need to do that. We are actively trying to do so”.

“We are going to try”.

Those comments come shortly after Guimarães made his first appearance for Arsenal following his £75m switch from Newcastle.

According to Sky Sports, Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola and Atlético Madrid forward Julian Alvarez remain among the attacking players admired by Arsenal.

The Gunners have also assessed defensive reinforcements during the summer, particularly after William Saliba suffered a back injury.

Arsenal are waiting for the right opportunity

The most interesting part of Arteta’s comments is that Arsenal do not appear desperate.

Their squad is already strong enough to challenge for every major trophy, meaning sporting director Andrea Berta can afford to wait for an exceptional opportunity rather than overpay for a player who offers only marginal improvement.

Barcola would provide another explosive one-on-one winger, while Alvarez would offer elite versatility across the frontline. Either player could make Arsenal significantly more dangerous, but both would require substantial investment.

That should be Arsenal’s approach during the remaining weeks of the window: ambition without panic.

Guimarães has already strengthened one of Europe’s strongest midfields, while Tzolis has increased Arteta’s attacking options. Another elite addition would turn an excellent window into an exceptional one.

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