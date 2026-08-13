Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal want World Cup winner who got into fight with current Gunners player

Arsenal have reportedly shown an interest in signing Atletico Madrid centre-back Marc Pubill, according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano.
The Gunners could do with adding more depth to their central defensive options this summer, with William Saliba notably set to miss an extended period through injury.
Posting on his YouTube channel, Romano has named some of Arsenal’s targets, and it seems Pubill is one of the names the north London giants have recently asked about.
However, it seems that Atletico are not at all keen to sell Pubill, so it looks like a tricky deal, with Romano suggesting that someone like Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa might be more realistic.
Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal looking into Marc Pubill transfer
Pubill, a World Cup winner with Spain this summer, could be a good option for Arsenal, but it seems they’ve currently failed to make much headway with this deal.
“Marc Pubill is one of the names on Arsenal’s list. Arsenal had some contact to understand about the price and to try and understand if there is a chance to sign Marc Pubill,” Romano said.
“But Atletico Madrid absolutely want to keep him. So at the moment, also Marc Pubill looks like a difficult target.”
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Marc Pubill’s history with Arsenal
If this move were to happen, it could be kind of awkward as Gabriel Jesus and Pubill came to blows after last season’s Champions League semi-final clash at the Emirates Stadium.
See below as something clearly must have been said as Jesus looked to throw a punch at Pubill after the end of the game…
Then again, they’re all professionals, so they could probably resolve their differences.
Bruno Guimaraes notably had a scrap or two with Arsenal’s players before joining them this summer, and he even acknowledged this in his conversations with Declan Rice.
It is that time now where Arteta has to be deciding on who he brings in or lets go having had some assessments of pre season and injuries.
Off the 100 media players linked to Arsenal, I have to narrow these down to a more realistic selection. Some are more value for money than others, but they are all quality that are likely to improve our team.
It looks like Arsenal are “prioritising a Saliba cover replacement” that can perhaps also cover rightback.
Arsenal recently showing interest in certain Contenders so far, namely Aston Villas: Ezri Konsa CB or Marc Pubill CB RB,
PSGs Barcola LW and
Athletics Alveraz FW.
My Contenders would be for right CB:
Ezri Konsa CB (reliable and consistent and experienced)
Marc Pubill CB RB ( Spanish champion pedigree and reliable)
Ousmane Diomande CB (great passing range, quick and quality defending)
Wilfred Singo CB (RB) (reliable, consistent,versatile and quick)
Pierre Kalulu CB (reliable, consistent and quick)
My Contenders for Left wing Attack:
Desire Doue LW (versitle and clinical)
Bradley Barcola LW (fast and clinical)
Mika Godtz LW (great stats and dribbling ability)
Aleksey Batrakov LW (Versitle and technically supreme)
M. Gibbs-White LW (consistent and clinical and experienced)
My Contenders for Strikers:
Julian Alvarez FW (versitle and quality Finnishing and experienced)
Igor Tiago FW (consistent goal scorer and experienced)
O.Watkins FW (Arsenal Fan and busy goal scorer and experienced)
Kroupi FW (signs of a young Henry about him, will improve, great vision)
The names above listed are the closest to a possibility of signing and more importantly improving our team, the other 100 players mentioned in the media are no better than what we have, with most of them worst than what we already have. Its just my opinion as others will no doubt have there own opinions too.
Wow. Ain’t you a busy cnut
What is wrong with you. My opinion is not offensive to anyone.
But yours is Disgusting and rude and a language and not fit to have either of those names you mentioned as your name. If that is your simple IQ offending vocabulary then it’s best to be more civil and not comment on others who have not been offensive to anyone.
Either say something nice, have an opinion of the sites article or be more fellow gooner supportive and leave the trolling and gaslighting to our enemy the Spurs fans.
Why is it so difficult for the hierarchy at arsenal to see what you are seeing? Personally I can only remove Watkins,maybe replace with Jean Phillipe-Mateta who if fully fit is a natural goal scorer.Our defence won us the title last season, now I’d want to see the attack win it for us.
Why are we spending so much time looking for defensive cover? Is that not why bought Mosqaera, and retain White; and we have Timber returning at some point. I agree we need attacking players that were obviously lacking against PSG. Tzolis looks great but Barcola or Alvarez would be a real statement of intent to push forward….