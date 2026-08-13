Arsenal make controversial decision on the future of midfielder Zubimendi

(Photo by Eddie Keogh, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal could face a major midfield decision before the transfer window closes, with Chelsea emerging as serious contenders to sign Martin Zubimendi.



The Spain international was a regular during Arsenal’s Premier League title-winning campaign after arriving from Real Sociedad for around £60 million last summer.

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However, competition has increased significantly following Bruno Guimarães’ arrival from Newcastle United.

Arsenal completed the £75m deal recently, adding the Brazilian to a midfield already containing Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard and Mikel Merino.

Arsenal are open to the sale of Zubimendi

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are prepared to consider offers for Zubimendi and have placed a minimum valuation of €90 million (£77m) on the 27-year-old.

The Gunners are not actively forcing him out, but Guimarães’ arrival has made a transfer possible if their asking price is met.

Chelsea are described as strong contenders. New manager Xabi Alonso knows Zubimendi well from their time together at Real Sociedad and considers him an excellent fit for his preferred midfield structure.

The midfielder himself also wants to maintain an important role rather than become a rotation option.

Real Madrid continue to monitor developments, providing Arsenal with another potential destination if they decide to cash in.

Selling to Chelsea would be a huge risk

There is financial logic behind Arsenal’s position. Receiving £77m just one year after paying roughly £60m would represent a healthy return, while Arteta already has extraordinary depth following the Guimarães signing.

But selling Zubimendi directly to Chelsea carries obvious danger.

Alonso already understands the midfielder’s qualities, and Zubimendi could immediately become a key player in a Chelsea side expected to challenge Arsenal near the top of the Premier League.

Strengthening a direct rival should therefore come with a significant premium.

Arsenal also need depth. Guimarães can play both as a defensive midfielder and further forward, and sporting director Andrea Berta specifically highlighted his versatility when the deal was completed.

That flexibility means Zubimendi does not necessarily have to leave.

If Chelsea meet the full £77m valuation and Zubimendi pushes for greater guarantees over playing time, Arsenal would have a difficult decision.

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