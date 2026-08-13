Kepa Arrizabalaga in action for Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is reportedly facing an uncertain future after a poor series of performances in pre-season so far.

The Spanish shot-stopper only joined the Gunners from rivals Chelsea last summer, and he never looked likely to be anything more than a backup option.

David Raya is the clear first choice for Arsenal after some world class performances for Mikel Arteta’s side down the years, and Kepa looks like a significant step down when he plays.

According to the Telegraph, this will likely have Arteta questioning Kepa as his shaky performances only look like bringing his transfer value down.

Arsenal may have already replaced Kepa with Meslier signing

It’s worth noting that Arsenal signed Illan Meslier earlier this summer, so they have another backup ‘keeper now that might mean there’s no longer any need for Kepa.

The 31-year-old arguably looked like a risky signing for AFC when he first joined after a difficult spell at Chelsea, and he hasn’t really done anything to ease fans’ nerves.

Kepa had the chance to play in Arsenal’s cup games last season, and Arteta made what now looks like a serious error of judgement by starting him in the club’s Carabao Cup final clash against Manchester City.

Man City ended up winning 2-0, and Kepa made a bad error for the opening goal that day at Wembley.

This is not the first time we’ve seen speculation that Kepa could be leaving Arsenal this summer.

See below as Ben Jacobs also reported that the former CFC man could be keen to move on in order to play as first choice elsewhere…

Arsenal agree a deal to sign goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who is a free agent after leaving Leeds. Still no guarantee Kepa Arrizabalaga stays. Spanish keeper open to leaving for a starting role.? pic.twitter.com/bfxsq3MMUk — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 7, 2026

“Arsenal agree a deal to sign goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who is a free agent after leaving Leeds. Still no guarantee Kepa Arrizabalaga stays. Spanish keeper open to leaving for a starting role,” Jacobs posted on X back in July.

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