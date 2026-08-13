(Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea have set a strict deadline alongside a massive price tag on Enzo Fernandez, who is heavily linked with a high-profile move away from Stamford Bridge late in the transfer window.

The Argentine World Cup winner has emerged as a top target for Premier League rivals Manchester City, but the London club are refusing to allow a drawn-out negotiation saga to disrupt their upcoming campaign.

Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea set Enzo Fernandez deadline for Man City

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea have given Manchester City a firm deadline to complete a deal for Fernandez.

According to Romano, Chelsea executives have officially issued an ultimatum to Manchester City officials, setting a strict cutoff point for all negotiations.

He added that Manchester City have been in discussions with Fernandez’s representatives for several days, but Chelsea have made their position clear.

“BREAKING: Chelsea fix Friday 5pm UK time deadline for Enzo Fernández exit. “Manchester City in talks with his camp for days but #CFC made it clear: £120M fee with payment terms also communicated. £120M by Friday at 5pm or Chelsea will not sell Enzo to Manchester City.”

? BREAKING: Chelsea fix Friday 5pm UK time deadline for Enzo Fernández exit. ? Manchester City in talks with his camp for days but #CFC made it clear: £120M fee with payment terms also communicated. £120M by Friday at 5pm or Chelsea will not sell Enzo to Manchester City. ?? pic.twitter.com/l9epIca5cB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2026

The Blues are demanding £120 million and have already communicated their preferred payment terms to City.

Chelsea’s message is straightforward: Manchester City must meet the £120m valuation by 5pm UK time on Friday or Fernández will not be sold.

The strict deadline gives Enzo Maresca’s side very little time to negotiate if they want to complete one of the biggest transfers of the summer.

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Man City want to replace Rodri with Enzo Fernandes

Manchester City’s interest in Fernandez comes as head coach Enzo Maresca seeks to restructure his central midfield options ahead of the new season.

With Spanish international Rodri attracting persistent interest from Barcelona and facing potential exit, City have identified Fernandez as an ideal replacement to anchor their central core.

Having previously worked alongside Fernandez during his coaching tenure at Stamford Bridge, Maresca views the 25-year-old as a tactical fit capable of dictating tempo at the highest level.

However, with Chelsea holding firm on both their £120 million valuation and Friday’s strict deadline, Manchester City must decide swiftly whether to commit record financial resources or walk away from the deal.