JJ Gabriel in action for Manchester United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly the club showing the strongest interest in a potential transfer move for Manchester United’s teenage sensation JJ Gabriel.

The talented 15-year-old looks like an outstanding prospect for the future, and that’s precisely the kind of profile Chelsea have often gone for under their current ownership.

Gabriel was voted the U18 Premier League Player of the Season in 2025/26, and he’s previously been described as “Kid Messi” due to a YouTube video of his skills that went viral when he was nine years old, according to Give Me Sport.

Man Utd won’t want to lose a talent like this, but TEAMtalk report that he has interest from Chelsea and a host of other top clubs in England and Europe.

They list Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham as among the clubs showing an interest in Gabriel.

Manchester United need to make sure JJ Gabriel’s future is at Old Trafford

It seems clear that United have a top talent on their hands here, with everyone keeping an eye on his situation and hoping to snap him up.

Still, the Red Devils have a proud tradition of promoting players from their academy, so they’ll hope that can help them here and allow them to eventually bring Gabriel into their first-team.

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TEAMtalk state that United remain confident over keeping the player, and they’re working hard to ensure they’re in a strong position by the time it comes to his 16th birthday.

By then he’ll be eligible to sign scholarship terms, and that will likely lead to other clubs stepping up their interest in the teenager.