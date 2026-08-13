Chelsea face major obstacles in their pursuit of midfielder Lamine Camara

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Chelsea have entered the increasingly competitive race for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, joining Liverpool and Manchester United in tracking one of Ligue 1’s most highly rated young players.



The 22-year-old has developed rapidly since joining Monaco from Metz in 2024 and further boosted his reputation with Senegal at this summer’s World Cup.

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His energy, ball-winning ability and progressive passing have attracted several Premier League clubs, with Monaco now facing a difficult battle to keep him.

Chelsea’s interest is particularly notable as they continue assessing midfield options ahead of the new season.

Chelsea have made Lamine Camara approach

According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea have made an approach to explore the possibility of signing Camara. Liverpool, Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are also interested.

Monaco currently value the Senegal international at around €50 million (£43m) and are determined not to sell below their expectations. Camara remains under contract until 2029, giving the Ligue 1 club a strong negotiating position.

Chelsea may first need to move one or two midfielders before making a formal bid, but Foot Mercato describes Camara as being high on their recruitment shortlist.

Competition is already becoming serious. TEAMtalk reports that Crystal Palace have had a €50m offer rejected, while Chelsea and United are both considering whether to make their interest more concrete. Liverpool and Newcastle are also monitoring developments.

Camara could start a transfer battle between top clubs

Chelsea’s arrival makes this a much more complicated race for Manchester United and Liverpool.

United have already strengthened their midfield this summer but remain interested in another addition, while Liverpool could eventually require extra depth if Curtis Jones completes his proposed move to Inter.

TEAMtalk says both clubs have done extensive work on Camara and believe his all-action game could translate immediately to the Premier League.

Chelsea, however, can make a strong case themselves. Camara would fit their preference for young players with significant development potential while still being experienced enough to contribute immediately.

The €50m valuation does not look unreasonable in the current market, particularly for a midfielder contracted until 2029.

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