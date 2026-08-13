Chelsea have been told to sign Man United flop by ex-midfielder

Chelsea have been encouraged to consider a surprise move for Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, with former Red Devils midfielder Quinton Fortune believing the Cameroon international could suit their style of football.



Onana’s ability with the ball has rarely been questioned, but costly mistakes damaged his reputation at Old Trafford before he spent last season on loan at Trabzonspor.

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While Chelsea have plenty of goalkeeping options, Fortune believes a confident Onana could still offer something different because of his distribution and willingness to build attacks from deep.

Fortunes backs Chelsea to move for Onana

According to Metro, Fortune suggested Chelsea, Newcastle United and Aston Villa could all benefit from Onana after discussing the goalkeeper with Premier Bet.

‘Andre Onana could be an asset to Chelsea, Newcastle United or Aston Villa in the Premier League,’ Fortune told Premier Bet.

‘You can see the quality for playing out from the back as many managers now want with their style of football, he can be your starting point.

‘When you’ve got a goalkeeper like Onana who can ping a ball 50, 60 yards to your striker or midfielder and break the lines with his passes, that can make a huge difference, and he’s one of the best at it.

‘He just needs to find his confidence again now because when a goalkeeper makes a mistake unfortunately the whole world sees it.

‘I hope he can get back to his best because when you need a goalkeeper to play out from the back, he can be outstanding.’

However, there has been an important development since those comments.

Man United have confirmed that Onana has returned to Trabzonspor on loan for the 2026-27 season, meaning an immediate Chelsea switch is no longer straightforward.

Do they really need to sign Onana to solve goalkeeping issues?

Fortune’s footballing argument is understandable. Onana is comfortable receiving possession under pressure and possesses the passing range to bypass an opposition press, qualities that could appeal to a possession-focused Chelsea side.

But circumstances have effectively overtaken the speculation.

United’s decision to sanction another season-long Trabzonspor loan shows that Onana remains outside their immediate first-team plans.

He is currently on loan in Turkey for a second consecutive campaign.

Chelsea would therefore need an unexpected change to the existing arrangement before pursuing him this summer.

At his best, Onana remains a talented modern goalkeeper and Fortune is right that confidence could transform perceptions of him. But for Chelsea, this now looks more like an interesting hypothetical than a realistic late-window opportunity.

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