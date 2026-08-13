Gabriel Jesus rejects two lucrative offers as Arsenal set price tag for Brazilian star

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus appears determined to remain in one of Europe’s major leagues if he leaves Arsenal this summer, having reportedly rejected two lucrative approaches from Turkish clubs.

The 29-year-old has entered the final year of his Arsenal contract and is no longer guaranteed regular football in Mikel Arteta’s attack.

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Napoli remain interested in taking him to Serie A, while further European interest could give Jesus several options before the transfer window closes.

Earlier reports had Arsenal demanding around €20 million, but the latest update suggests their expectations may now have dropped.

Gabriel Jesus rejects two Turkish offers

According to transfer journalist Nicolò Schira, Jesus has turned down two financially attractive proposals from Süper Lig clubs in recent days.

Schira reports that Napoli remain interested, while two other European clubs are also monitoring the Brazilian’s situation.

Most significantly, Arsenal are now said to be willing to sell for at least €15 million, potentially making a deal considerably easier to complete.

That figure represents a change from earlier reporting. La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Napoli had identified Jesus as a genuine target and that the forward was very interested in playing in Italy.

Napoli’s pursuit has also been linked to outgoing business, including Romelu Lukaku’s expected departure.

Arsenal attacker is right to prioritise football over salary

Turning down lucrative Turkish offers makes sense if Jesus still believes he can play an important role at Champions League level.

His Arsenal career has been disrupted by injuries, but he remains an intelligent and versatile forward capable of operating centrally or from wide positions.

A move to Napoli could provide the regular minutes and responsibility that have become harder to find in north London.

For Arsenal, reducing the asking price to around €15m would also be understandable.

Jesus has only one year remaining on his contract, so keeping him without extending his deal risks losing him for nothing next summer.

Napoli therefore look increasingly well placed, but the two unnamed European clubs could complicate matters.

Jesus’ rejection of Turkey suggests sporting ambition will play a major role in his final decision.

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