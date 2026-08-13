Rafael Leao in action for AC Milan against Chelsea (Photo by Peksi Cahyo/Getty Images)

Leeds United have reportedly made a bid worth a total of €55m for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, though they face competition from Aston Villa.

Another issue, according to journalist Yakup Cinar, is that these clubs cannot afford Leao’s wage demands, which are said to be as high as €10m a year.

See below for this update via Cinar’s X page, which will no doubt get Leeds fans excited, even if only for the ambition they’re showing by targeting such a big name…

Leao için 50+5 Milyon Euro teklif yapan kulüpler Leeds ve Aston Villa. Ancak oyuncunun 10 milyon Euro'luk maa? bütçesi yüksek geliyor. https://t.co/9PoBOv2y0I — Yakup Ç?nar (@yakupcinar) August 12, 2026

“The clubs making a 50+5 million Euro offer for Leao are Leeds and Aston Villa. However, the player’s 10 million Euro salary budget seems too high,” the post above reads.

Perhaps there could be some cause for scepticism here, though, as we’re yet to hear about Leeds bidding for Leao from any journalists here in the UK who might have closer and more reliable connections at Elland Road.

The post above also references another post suggesting Leicester City are another Premier League club in for the Portugal international, which might have been believable a few years ago, but not while the Foxes are now down in League One.

Rafael Leao would be an exciting signing for Leeds

Leeds bringing in a big name like Leao would be some statement, even if the 27-year-old is no longer quite at the peak of his powers.

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Leao has had a fine career with Milan, but his recent performances have not been quite as convincing, and it remains to be seen if he could rise to the challenge of playing in the Premier League.

Still, there would no doubt be plenty of excitement among LUFC supporters, for what would be one of the biggest names to join the club in living memory.