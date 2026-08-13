Bradley Barcola in action for PSG against Arsenal (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Today we’re talking about the Bradley Barcola situation because Liverpool remain absolutely in active talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

The chairman of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, after the Super Cup has confirmed that the player is not untouchable.

He said we will see what’s going to happen, and Liverpool remain in conversation with Paris Saint-Germain. There are daily contacts for this deal, the player is keen on the move – personal terms are not an issue.

So now it’s just about reaching the financial agreement between the clubs, and this is not easy because it’s going to be a big package, so for sure 100-110-120 million euros is not going to be enough to convince Paris Saint-Germain.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Liverpool remain in "active" talks over signing Bradley Barcola, who is keen on the move.#LFC are holding daily contacts, but the fee remains an issue, with €120m unlikely to be enough. More from @FabrizioRomano below ?? pic.twitter.com/haCcwzYDQY — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 13, 2026

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

But the conversations are ongoing, the player is keen on the move, and for Liverpool Barcola was, is, and will be the top target in the winger position in the next weeks.

So the conversations are set to continue, more is going to happen, but Barcola remains the absolute desired target for the Reds.

What PSG have said about Bradley Barcola transfer

Speaking after PSG’s win over Aston Villa in last night’s Super Cup clash, Al-Khelaifi did not sound like he wanted to give too much away over Barcola.

Still, he also did not rule out a departure for the France international after a long summer of speculation over his future.

“We’re working calmly, we don’t talk too much, we do. I can’t say whether he will leave or not,” the PSG chief said.

“Today, he is a PSG player. We’ll see!”

Barcola joined PSG from Lyon in summer 2023 and has gone on to score 39 goals in 152 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, winning three French top flight titles and two Champions League finals.