Jeremy Doku and Malo Gusto (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto, who could leave Stamford Bridge towards the end of the transfer window.

The 23-year-old has performed well for Chelsea, but they also have Reece James and Marco Palestra as options in that position, so a sale could be sanctioned.

According to Simon Phillips, it could even be that the Blues will lower their £75m asking price for Gusto, who has interest from a long list of clubs.

Liverpool are one of Gusto’s admirers, while it seems that the likes of Tottenham, Bayern Munich, and Juventus could also be candidates for the France international.

Malo Gusto transfer situation: What we know so far

We’ve previously been informed about Manchester City preparing to move for Gusto, and Phillips also mentions that they remain interested.

One issue could be Gusto’s asking price, however, so it will be interesting to see how much CFC are prepared to back down on that.

Crucially, Phillips adds that the player has been keen to leave Chelsea for the last four months, and that he has a good relationship with former manager Enzo Maresca, now at Man City.

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He adds, though, that City pursuing Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea as well could make it tricky to get both deals done.

Do Liverpool need Malo Gusto?

The Liverpool link is intriguing, as it’s some slightly out of the blue, but also makes sense given the Reds’ issues at right-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has proven a huge loss for LFC, with Jeremie Frimpong so far struggling to settle in at Anfield.

Gusto is Premier League proven, so might end up being the better option, even if he’s still far from similar to Alexander-Arnold in terms of his playing style at right-back.

Chelsea will surely try to avoid selling Gusto to any of the English clubs mentioned, and it seems they won’t be short of offers coming in from abroad.