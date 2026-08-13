"A good sign..." - Mikel Arteta makes interesting Arsenal transfer claim after speculation

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the friendly vs Como (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made an interesting claim about Myles Lewis-Skelly after transfer speculation linking him with Chelsea and Manchester United.

The talented young England international has been the subject of a slightly bizarre transfer story in the last couple of days, though it seems there’s not much to it and he’s set to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

As we reported yesterday, there’s no indication that Lewis-Skelly wants to leave Arsenal, and the Gunners are also not putting him on the market, so that should really be the end of this story.

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Discussing the links, Arteta didn’t provide much information, but simply stated that it’s actually a positive thing for the club if there’s interest in their best players.

Mikel Arteta makes Myles Lewis-Skelly transfer claim

Speaking after the friendly with Como, Arteta addressed the Lewis-Skelly situation, praising the 19-year-old and suggesting that transfer interest is a sign that his players are doing something right…

???? Mikel Arteta on Myles Lewis-Skelly: “He’s a very emotional player. Remember when he did all the gestures on the pitch. I am not going to talk about any speculation”. “If there is any speculation about our players it is a good sign, it means we attract attention and they… pic.twitter.com/t34OlzjKn3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2026

“He’s a very emotional player. Remember when he did all the gestures on the pitch. I am not going to talk about any speculation. If there is any speculation about our players it is a good sign, it means we attract attention and they are doing a good job,” Arteta said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano in the X post above.

Lewis-Skelly scored in the 1-1 draw with Como, and one imagines he will continue to have a key role for Arsenal in the season ahead.

The highly-rated teenager didn’t play as often last season as many might have expected, but he enjoyed some superb form when given a run of games in midfield towards the end of the campaign.

Lewis-Skelly’s performances were key to Arsenal enjoying a strong run-in and eventually winning the Premier League title, while he also put in an accomplished display in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Many other top clubs would surely gladly have him, but AFC supporters would likely be up in arms if he were ever allowed to leave, especially for a Premier League rival.