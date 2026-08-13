Newcastle planning move for Man United target after Tonali & Guimaraes exit

Newcastle United have added Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba to their summer shortlist as they attempt to rebuild a midfield that has been dramatically weakened by high-profile departures.



The Magpies have already lost Bruno Guimarães to Arsenal for £75 million, while Sandro Tonali has also left St James’ Park this summer.

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That has created an obvious need for another powerful central midfielder, and Baleba’s Premier League experience, athleticism and ability to carry possession make him an interesting candidate.

The development will also concern Manchester United, who have tracked the Cameroon international for a considerable period.

Newcastle United add Baleba to their shortlist

According to the Daily Mail, Baleba is now on Newcastle’s list of midfield targets as they search for replacements following the departures of Guimarães and Tonali.

The 22-year-old would represent a younger option than some of the other midfielders linked with Newcastle and could potentially become a long-term cornerstone at St James’ Park.

Manchester United’s interest makes the situation particularly intriguing.

Man United have repeatedly considered Baleba, and Football365 reported that he had been among their viable midfield targets this summer.

However, Fabrizio Romano recently indicated that United are not currently proceeding with a deal because an injury has complicated matters.

Magpies interest is a blow to Man United

Even if United have temporarily stepped back, Newcastle entering the race is not ideal for Michael Carrick’s side.

Baleba has been on United’s radar for multiple windows, and his profile fits exactly what they have been looking for: mobility, defensive strength and the ability to drive through midfield with the ball.

The problem is that Newcastle now have both an obvious need and significant transfer funds following the sales of Guimarães and Tonali. If they decide Baleba is their preferred replacement, they could move aggressively while United hesitate.

Brighton remain difficult negotiators, so Newcastle will still need to produce a substantial offer.

Baleba’s injury also makes any immediate deal less straightforward.

But United cannot assume the midfielder will still be available later. If Baleba remains one of their long-term priorities, watching Newcastle secure him would be particularly frustrating.

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