Nicolo Tresoldi celebrates a goal for Germany Under-21s (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi is firmly on the radar of Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Barcelona this summer.

In what has been a difficult market for attacking players this summer, we could see this exciting young goal-scorer attracting growing interest towards the end of the window, according to my sources.

Arsenal have previously had an interest in Tresoldi, who has been described as the future of the German national team after a prolific record at youth level.

Since then, Roma have had a bid rejected for Tresoldi, while Arsenal’s interest seems to have cooled, and it is now my understanding that we’re looking at a four-club race for the 21-year-old.

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Nicolo Tresoldi transfer could be a bargain at €50m

Numerous sources in the industry have confirmed to me that the likes of Chelsea, Man Utd, and Spurs are increasingly turning to Tresoldi as a good option up front this summer.

We’ve seen some ridiculously inflated fees for signings in this window, and Tresoldi appeals as his asking price would most likely be in the region of €45-50m.

Club Brugge are aware of interest in the Germany Under-21 international, though they will be no pushovers and have shown that already by rejecting Roma’s offer. The Italian giants are understood to have submitted a €35m bid, but it wasn’t enough and they probably can’t go any higher.

That means the Premier League could be a likely destination for Tresoldi, who could make sense for United as they look for competition for Benjamin Sesko.

One complication there, however, is that any deal could also hinge on what happens with Joshua Zirkzee, with MUFC aiming to offload the Dutch forward in the coming weeks.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also prepared to offload current strikers in order to make a change in that area, with Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson both available, with Tresoldi a fine young talent who could be ideal to develop into serious competition for Joao Pedro.

Tottenham have spent big so far this summer, but still need to do something in attack after Randal Kolo Muani’s underwhelming loan spell came to an end.

Barcelona step up Nicolo Tresoldi pursuit

There’s some early indication, however, that Barcelona are the favourites for Tresoldi as multiple sources claim they’re “accelerating” their interest in the youngster.

The Catalan giants notably lost star striker Robert Lewandowski on a free transfer this summer, while Ferran Torres is closing in on a move to PSG.

Julian Alvarez has been explored as a priority target up front, but Atletico Madrid are absolutely refusing to sell their star player to a major rival. This leaves Barca looking for alternatives, and Tresoldi could be a decent low-cost option.

We’ll have to see how Barcelona’s efforts develop, but I’m reliably informed that Premier League clubs will also still be worth watching in the next few days as this looks like developing into an intriguing late-window saga.