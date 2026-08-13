Manchester City players lining up for a pre-season friendly (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Saudi club Al Qadsiah are reportedly in advanced talks with Manchester City over a potential transfer deal for Tijjani Reijnders.

The Netherlands international only joined Man City last summer, but it now looks like an agreement is close for him to leave the Etihad Stadium.

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See below for Fabrizio Romano’s post on X about Reijnders’ situation, with the player also having been on Nottingham Forest’s radar this summer, while his personal green light is seemingly still required for the potential move to Saudi to go through…

??? Understand Al Qadsiah are in advanced talks with Manchester City to sign Tijjani Reijnders! Club to club agreement close around 60M fee but green light still needed from Dutch midfielder. Nottingham Forest remain keen, all depends on Reijnders’ decision. pic.twitter.com/icmQOb0ate — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2026

“Understand Al Qadsiah are in advanced talks with Manchester City to sign Tijjani Reijnders! Club to club agreement close around 60M fee but green light still needed from Dutch midfielder. Nottingham Forest remain keen, all depends on Reijnders’ decision,” Romano posted.

Manchester City making further changes to their squad

Reijnders might not be the most important player at City after an underwhelming season with the club, but his departure would continue this big summer of change under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Pep Guardiola stepping down as manager will surely end up being a big blow for City, while it’s also far from ideal that experienced big names like Bernardo Silva and John Stones have left, and Rodri looks close to doing the same.

Rodri has been strongly linked with Barcelona, as per the Athletic and others, and one imagines Reijnders could have been useful to help fill that gap in midfield.

Still, the Premier League is an unforgiving place, and it seems the 28-year-old has not done enough and will quickly be shipped out instead.

Reijnders looked hugely impressive at former club AC Milan, and MCFC supporters will no doubt be disappointed that he couldn’t make the same impact in English football.

It will now be interesting to see if Reijnders is happy to move to Saudi Arabia at this relatively early stage of his career, or if he favours somewhere like Forest.