Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi during pre-season (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly set to clear out even more names as Cristian Romero and Djed Spence close in on transfers away.

Spurs had a busy start to the summer with big-money deals for the likes of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, and Jan Paul van Hecke, so it makes sense that they now need some sales to balance the books.

According to TEAMtalk, Romero’s move to Atletico Madrid should be finalised this weekend, while Spence is also on the verge of completing his switch to Inter Milan.

After that, Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi could keep trimming his squad down even further, with the report naming four players who are also likely to be heading for the exit door.

Four more Tottenham players to leave before the transfer deadline?

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham could also let goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario leave, with Juventus among his suitors as he seems likely to return to Serie A.

We could also see Lucas Bergvall leaving the north London side, as well as Pape Matar Sarr, and youngster Ashley Phillips.

As previously reported by the Athletic, Bergvall has been targeted by Newcastle this summer, with Spurs previously rejecting a bid for the Swedish midfielder.

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Overall, though, it seems inevitable that there will be further departures from Tottenham before the end of the summer transfer window.

While the club have done well with some of their signings, many fans will surely be disappointed to see key players like Romero and Spence leave, though that’s unfortunately the price you pay for back-to-back 17th place finishes and no European football.