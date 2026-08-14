Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking during a press conference (Hayters)

Ethan Nwaneri has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer.

The 19-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, but he might not play regularly for the Premier League club next season. He needs gametime in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that the youngster needs opportunities to develop and sitting on the bench might not benefit him. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal is prepared to send him out on loan.

He said to Daily Mail: “It’s unquestionable the talent, the desire, the love and the passion he has for the game. It’s something that I’ve always loved about Ethan. I think he’s had some great games and he’s shown everybody that he has the ability to be here. “I want him to be at the club but something that, in the medium-long term, is best for the player as well. Ethan needs to play football and if he stays here it’s because we can guarantee that he can have those minutes. Otherwise it’s just something that is not good for anybody I think.”

It is unlikely they will sanction his permanent departure. He is a talented player who has a future at the club, and he could develop into an important first-team player with the right coaching and guidance.

He has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Nwaneri was on loan at Marseille last term, but he struggled for opportunities. Arsenal will need to find the right club for him so that he can play regularly and gain valuable first-team experience.

It is clear that Arteta rates him highly, but Nwaneri is not ready to start for Arsenal often. A loan move would be ideal for all parties, allowing him to improve as a player.