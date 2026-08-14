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Gabriel Martinelli has reportedly rejected the possibility of joining Galatasaray, with his representatives informing Arsenal that the Brazilian winger does not want to move to Turkey at this stage of his career.

The development comes after the Turkish champions submitted a €45 million (£38.4m) bid for the 25-year-old, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Gabriel Martinelli has no plans to join Galatasaray

Galatasaray made Martinelli one of their top targets and formally approached Arsenal with an official €45 million

However, the player’s camp has reportedly made its position clear: Martinelli does not currently want to join Galatasaray.

The Brazilian remains under contract with Arsenal until 2027, with the Gunners holding an option to extend his deal until 2028.

While Galatasaray’s proposal represents a significant financial opportunity for Arsenal, Martinelli’s stance means the Premier League club cannot simply sanction the transfer without his agreement.

Arsenal willing to sell Martinelli for the right offer

Despite Martinelli’s reluctance to join Galatasaray, Arsenal are reportedly open to selling the winger if the right opportunity presents itself.

The key factor is the player’s preferred destination.

Martinelli is not actively pushing to leave the Emirates Stadium, but he would reportedly consider a move to another top European league if the right club comes forward.

That leaves Arsenal in an interesting position with the transfer window approaching its conclusion.

The Gunners have already sold Leandro Trossard to Besiktas and brought in Christos Tzolis, meaning losing Martinelli as well would create another vacancy in Arteta’s attacking unit.

Arsenal still searching for another attacker

Arsenal remain keen on signing a major attacking addition to bolster their front line, but their pursuit has hit several high-profile roadblocks in this transfer window.

The Gunners suffered a setback when prospective target Morgan Rogers opted for a move to Chelsea instead.

Furthermore, Arsenal submitted a monstrous offer for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, only for the Brazilian forward to reject the proposal and commit his long-term future to the Spanish club.

Undeterred, Arsenal continue to explore alternative options in the market, with the club reportedly planning hijacking Liverpool’s move for Bradley Barcola.

Having already sold Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus could be on his way out as well, the Gunners will look to sign at least one attacker before the window shuts.