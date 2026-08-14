(Photo by Carl Recine/Girette/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have officially confirmed an agreement to sell around 30% of Liverpool Football Club to the 1892 Holdings consortium, led by Amit Bhatia, in a deal worth approximately £1.65 billion.

The landmark investment brings several ultra-wealthy figures into Liverpool’s ownership structure, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

Liverpool sell minority stake to Amit Bhatia-led consortium

The 1892 Holdings consortium is made up of significant global investors, with Jeff Bezos involved through K5 Sports and Eduardo Saverin represented through EE Capital.

As part of the agreement, Amit Bhatia will become Liverpool’s new vice-chairman and join an expanded club board.

Elaine Saverin and Bryan Baum, the co-founder of K5 Global representing Bezos, will also take positions on the board.

Despite the significant investment, FSG will remain Liverpool’s majority owner, meaning there will be no immediate change to the club’s day-to-day operations.

The transaction remains subject to approval from the Independent Football Regulator and the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

Jeff Bezos could eventually become Liverpool owner

The most intriguing element of the agreement is the consortium’s potential route to majority ownership as reported by Alex Sherman.

As part of the deal, 1892 Holdings has an option to increase its stake and potentially become Liverpool’s majority shareholder at a valuation of around $8 billion within the next 12 months, should FSG decide to relinquish control.

CNBC Sport Scoop: The Liverpool deal signed today contains language that could allow the Bezos consortium to buy a controlling ownership stake in the next 12 months at a valuation around $8 billion https://t.co/Flcj9CxVPo — Alex Sherman (@sherman4949) August 14, 2026

The current transaction values Liverpool at more than £5.5bn, or approximately $7bn-$8bn.

That means the latest agreement could ultimately represent the first step towards a much larger change in Liverpool’s ownership structure.

For now, however, FSG remain firmly in control.

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View: Will Liverpool’s new investment affect their transfer plans?

Liverpool supporters will naturally be interested in whether the huge investment could provide the club with additional spending power during the current transfer window.

However, the deal is unlikely to have an immediate impact on Liverpool’s summer transfer strategy.

The investment should not suddenly alter the club’s existing transfer budget, with Liverpool’s recruitment plans already well underway.

Instead, the potential benefits could become more apparent over the longer term.

The involvement of investors with the global commercial reach and technological expertise of Bezos, Bhatia and Saverin could provide Liverpool with opportunities to expand their international commercial operations and potentially increase revenue streams.

That could give the Reds greater financial firepower in future transfer windows.

Liverpool remain focused on Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye

For now, Liverpool’s immediate attention remains firmly on the transfer market.

The Reds are continuing to pursue Bradley Barcola as they look to strengthen their attack, while Ibrahim Mbaye is also understood to be among their priorities.

The £1.65bn investment represents a potentially transformative development for Liverpool’s long-term financial future, but supporters should not expect the club to suddenly embark on a spending spree simply because of the new ownership investment.