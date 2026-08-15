(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opens up on his desire to continue at the North London club beyond this season.

Mikel Arteta has had quite an impact at Arsenal since taking charge of the club towards the end of 2019. The Spanish manager has re-established them as one of Europe’s biggest clubs and helped them end their wait for the Premier League title last season.

Mikel Arteta wants to continue at Arsenal

The 44-year-old manager’s current deal runs out next summer, but given the kind of work he has done over the past few years, he is expected to be around for years to come. Arteta certainly wants to stay in North London and doesn’t seem worried about renewal talks.

He has already confirmed his desire to continue at the Emirates. The former Spanish midfielder said via Fabrizio Romano:

“I don’t have to worry about any of that because I want to be here. I’m extremely happy”. “I feel very grateful to work with the people that I work with. Whenever we have the possibility, we will resolve that”.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arteta has impressed as Arsenal boss

Over the last seven years, the former Manchester City assistant has managed them in 352 matches, averaging more than two points per game. While winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final last season are two of his biggest achievements at the club, Arteta had previously won an FA Cup and two Community Shields.

His style of play has drawn a lot of criticism of late. Under the 44-year-old, the Gunners relied heavily on set-pieces last season and banked on a solid backline to get over the line. In the end, he got the desired results, and that is what matters in the world of football.

With his contract running out, there have been talks about his future, but he seems determined to continue at the club. The Spanish manager is now completely focused on further bolstering his squad and helping his team get off to a perfect start. Their first assignment will be the Community Shield against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.