(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are in pole position to acquire the services of Brighton midfield sensation Jack Hinshelwood.

Arsenal have identified Brighton defensive midfielder Jack Hinshelwood as a priority target for this summer, and according to a report from The Sun, the North London club are leading the race to sign the English youth international.

Arsenal are ready to make their move for Jack Hinshelwood

People from the North London club are already in talks with the 21-year-old’s representatives and are preparing an official offer as they look to test the Seagulls’ resolve. Mikel Arteta sees him as a perfect fit for his setup, even though he has already bolstered his midfield by signing Bruno Guimaraes.

Apart from playing as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder, the England Under-21 star is capable enough to feature as a full-back on either side. His versatility, technical ability, and massive potential may be the main reasons behind Arteta’s desire to add him to his roster.

Despite struggling with a ligament issue, he made 30 appearances last season and contributed to eight goals. Hinshelwood has shown a lot of promise, and he could actually be a great addition for the long run.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Brighton want a significant fee for Hinshelwood

However, securing his services won’t be easy, as Arsenal will face a lot of competition and the Seagulls won’t let him leave on the cheap, with reports suggesting offers in the range of £43 million to £51 million could be accepted.

With three years still left on his deal, Brighton will certainly have the upper hand in negotiations. Meanwhile, Manchester United have made official inquiries about the 21-year-old, as they look to add more depth and quality to their midfield. Long-term admirers Manchester City are also in the mix and are considering making a move for him.