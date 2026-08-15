Barcelona inch closer to £70m fee for world class midfielder – Chelsea await result

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Barcelona are inching closer to what Man City are demanding for their key central midfielder Rodri.

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The deal to take Rodri to Barcelona to Man City looks increasingly likely, but it’s not proving an easy one to do.

TalkSport are today reporting that a third bid has gone in from the Spanish champions, who are inching closer to the £70m that Man City are demanding. The claim is that the latest offer is “worth more than £60m,” up from the initial offers closer to £55m.

It’s a huge number for a player entering their last year of contract, but Rodri is fresh from starring at the World Cup, and has made it clear that he wants the Barca move.

Rodri move drags on and puts Enzo Fernandez in limbo

Then of course there’s the potential knock-on effects of this deal, if and when it happens. City will be a midfielder short, with money to spend.

The expectation is then that they would push to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea – but the deadline the Blues gave for bids for the Argentine was yesterday at 5pm. TalkSport point out that City are taking that deadline with a “pinch of salt,” which is sensible. If Chelsea were willing to sell for £120m on Friday, they’re surely going to be willing to sell for £120m on Monday too.

The sooner Barcelona offer what City want, the sooner the situation around all these players can be resolved.