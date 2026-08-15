Benfica target two English central defenders, Chelsea man the more likely

Tosin Adarabioyo in action for Chelsea (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Benfica have a strong need for a central defender, and have two English based options on their agenda.

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Benfica have got their sights set on an English centre back, and it seems like they’ll land one before too long.

Ben Jacobs has just reported that the Portuguese giants have just had a £17m offer for Taylor Harwood-Bellis rejected. Saints are looking for something closer to £30m.

If that sounds a bit steep (it certainly does to us), they have an alternative in the form of Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Tosin has been pushed further down the pecking order at Chelsea by the return to fitness of Levi Colwill and the signing of Maxence Lacroix. He’s been kept in the squad largely to provide experience and leadership – but now that Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson have arrived, he’s defunct on that front too.

Chelsea would love to sell him as they look to clear out their bulky squad, so we can see Benfica coming to an arrangement on that front if a deal for Harwood-Bellis doesn’t work out.

Benfica need to buy; Chelsea want to sell

The departure of Antonio Silva and Nicolas Otamendi has left the Eagles with a major gap in the centre of their defence, and they are going to need more than just the loan signing of Clement Lenglet to fill it.

They have money to spend, and we’d be surprised if one of these two English options doesn’t end up arriving at some point. Given Chelsea and Southampton’s respective stances, Tosin feels the more likely at this point, but anything can happen in these final weeks.