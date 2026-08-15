Leeds agree €10m fee for experienced Bundesliga defender

Switzerland's defender #4 Nico Elvedi poses prior to the international friendly football match between Switzerland and Austria at Kybunpark stadium in St. Gallen, eastern Switzerland, on June 8, 2024.

Nico Elvedi is set to become Leeds 4th signing of the summer as he joins for a small fee from Borussia Monchengladbach.

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On a busy Saturday with some leagues already underway and other teams playing their final preseason games, plenty of sides are still working hard in the transfer market.

We’ve got another Premier League done deal on our hands right now – Nico Elvedi has agreed to join Leeds from Borussia Monchengladbach, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Top German transfer insider Florian Plettenberg adds more detail, pointing out that it’s a €10m deal, with a 15% sell on clause for BMG also in effect. The defender has been left out of his team’s friendly against Aston Villa today as the deal draws closer.

The very low fee paid by the Premier League team is down to the Swiss international’s contract situation – he has just one year left on his current deal. After 364 appearances for the German side, the 29 year old is ready for a new challenge.

Leeds make late window move to improve depth

Leeds have had a fairly quiet summer so far. They splashed the cash on goalkeeper James Trafford from Man City and bought World Cup starlet Tarik Muharemovic in from Sassuolo, as well as adding free agent Harry Wilson. That adds plenty of quality, but they need depth too, and that’s what they’ll be hoping Elvedi bring to the table.

According to reports online, the arrival of Elvedi then opens the door for defender Sebastiaan Bornauw to leave the club and join Hamburg, a deal which is now expected to be concluded very quickly for a modest sum.