With Paris Saint-Germain signing Mika Godts, Liverpool’s pursuit of Bradley Barcola is set to intensify.

PSG have agreed a deal to bring Belgian attacking sensation Mika Godts to Paris ahead of the new campaign. With the Ajax attacking sensation joining Luis Enrique’s team, talks between the French giants and Liverpool over Bradley Barcola are all set to accelerate, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

Godts’s arrival could lead to Bradley Barcola’s departure

The transfer expert believes Godts‘ move to Ligue 1 will create a boomerang effect. The 21-year-old Belgian international is a perfect fit for Enrique’s team and could fill the void left by Barcola’s potential departure.

With him joining PSG, the French outfit could now be more willing to sanction the departure of their 23-year-old forward, who enjoyed another impressive campaign last time out with 20 goal contributions. But he was frustrated that he started big games on the bench.

The French international has been constantly linked with a move to Liverpool this summer. While the Reds are ready to break the bank for him and make him their marquee signing, they haven’t been able to strike a deal with PSG, who have held firm on their valuation of around £145 million.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Will PSG lower their demands for Barcola?

While the Reds do not intend to meet the Ligue 1 giants’ demands, they are preparing a new proposal to serve as the basis for negotiations. Andoni Iraola’s team remain optimistic as the player is the one pushing for the move.

With PSG signing a capable replacement, people at the Merseyside club will be hopeful that they will lower their demands for the 23-year-old, who doesn’t intend to sign a new deal at the French club. For now, they are waiting for Liverpool’s latest offer.