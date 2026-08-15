Liverpool FC corner flag (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool are preparing their first offer for Paris Saint-Germain attacking sensation Ibrahim Mbaye.

As we enter the final phase of the transfer window, Liverpool have big plans and are looking to make decisive moves. According to Loic Tanzi, the Reds are gearing up to table an initial offer for PSG teenager Ibrahim Mbaye.

Why Liverpool want to sign Ibrahim Mbaye?

Following the departure of Mohamed Salah at the end of last season, the Merseyside club are looking to reinforce their attack on a priority basis. They seek more quality on the flanks and have been linked with PSG’s Bradley Barcola and Mbaye throughout the ongoing transfer window.

While they have already been in talks with the Ligue 1 champions for the 23-year-old, the Reds now look set to enter into negotiations for the teenage attacking sensation. They see Mbaye as capable of filling the void left by Salah.

The 18-year-old prefers playing out wide on the right but can feature anywhere in attack. He might be able to stack up numbers like the Egyptian international, but Mbaye certainly has the potential to be a special player.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Move to Anfield could tempt Mbaye

Despite being a teenager, he has managed to break into PSG’s star-studded first-team and has eight goal contributions in his 42 outings. Despite his massive potential, he is unlikely to have a prominent role at the French club; as a result, a move to the Merseyside club looks like a very exciting opportunity for the teenager.

There are other top clubs that are keen on signing the 18-year-old, but reports suggest Liverpool are in pole position to secure his services. With the club set to make their first offer, it will be interesting to see how things pan out.