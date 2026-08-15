Man U’s four options at left back: from expensive and reliable to affordable gamble

Antonee Robinson in action for Fulham (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United want to find an alternative for Luke Shaw at left back, and they have a number of options.

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Manchester United have had a quiet summer by their standards, with most of their action coming early in the window when they wrapped deals which comprised a midfield overhaul, adding Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa and Andrey Santos from Chelsea.

It’s given them options in the centre of the pitch, but there’s still a position where they would like to add more quality. Luke Shaw had an injury free season last time out, but he’s in need of a strong backup left back, and United are still on the hunt.

Man U’s four options at left back

TeamTalk today put a number of options out there, claiming the Red Devils have four on their shortlist.

Antoneee Robinson is the obvious choice – he’s one of the best left backs in the Premier League and is at his peak. But that’s just the problem – he’s 29, and Man U aren’t keen on signing players of that age when it’s going to cost them big.

They “want to sign a much younger option who is either a teenager or in his very early twenties.”

The younger alternative is Lewis Hall. He’s just 21, and has looked superb for Newcastle at left back, but the asking price for him is going to be enormous.

The two wild-cards are Jorge Salinas of Racing Santander and Joaquin Seys of Club Brugge. They’re young, less proven and much cheaper. But there’s a bigger risk factor with them.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, the Arsenal youth product, was never an option – Arsenal don’t want to sell, and MLS doesn’t want to leave.